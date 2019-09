Diana Gordon just got a fat check from Beyoncé. This is factually true: Gordon co-wrote three tracks on Lemonade and earned that money. But it's also a lyric from Gordon's brand-new song , the first she is releasing under her own name (she previously recorded under the stage name Wynter Gordon). "The Legend Of" is the story of the singer-songwriter's life up to this moment, telling the tale of how she went from being a middle child in a struggling family of six to a Queen Bey collaborator ready to make music on her own terms.“I put this project out as myself, and it’s not like I have Drake or Beyoncé or Rihanna tweeting it for me or anything,” Gordon tells Refinery29. “This is me telling you the story to catch you up on what I’ve been doing.”That story — which she makes clear “ain’t no myth, ain’t no fable” — includes co-writing Beyoncé’s first country song, “Daddy Lessons,” along with “Don’t Hurt Yourself” and “Sorry.” (She also earned a co-producing credit on that last one.) Oh, and Gordon had a hand in crafting that now-iconic "Becky with the good hair" line. But instead of Becky, she originally suggested Jolene with the good hair, a nod to Dolly Parton's classic 1973 song about one woman begging another to back off her man. Sorry, Beyhive, but the lyric was never aimed at one particular person. Instead, Gordon explains, it was for any Black woman who has ever felt demeaned because of her hair.