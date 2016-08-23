Right now, Gordon says she has 20 songs written — but she doesn’t plan on releasing an album any time soon, if ever. Instead, she plans to focus on performing and showing off those Tina Turner moves of hers. The first stop? The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she'll debut her new single, “Woman,” a feminist anthem with a funky, Pam Grier feel, inspired by a male-centric writing session.



“I was with these guys, and every song was about sex and ‘I want to fuck you in the club,’” she recalls. “I walked into my last room and I didn’t know them. But I was like, 'Today, we’re not fucking writing a song about sex. We’re writing about women.'”



She’s hoping that a song like this, with its strong, in-your-face message, will help other women find power in themselves. But for Gordon, these new songs are a sign of her own resilience: She picked herself up and started over at a time when it would have been just as easy to give up.



“Sometimes I felt like the bad parts of me were too bad to show before, but not so much anymore,” Gordon says. “That’s one thing: I’m not trying to apologize anymore. I don’t want to. I’m very happy saying I’m amazing and that I’m somebody to pay attention to.”

