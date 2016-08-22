Beyoncé has us all talking about Lemonade again. Four months after dropping her groundbreaking visual album, the singer has released dozens of behind-the-scenes photos from its filming. The snaps show Beyoncé and her co-stars during the shoot. Some of the images are very familiar to us by now — practically stills from the videos — while others capture candid moments on set.
All of the photos are exquisite. Like Lemonade itself, they are powerful and haunting, rife with emotion, and visually stunning. Bey annotated the photo sets for each track with definitions of thematic words, like "intuition," "anger," "emptiness," "forgiveness," and "redemption." Here are a few of our favorite images.
"Love Drought"
"Pray You Catch Me"
"6 Inch"
"Daddy Lesson's"
"Resurrection"
"Don't Hurt Yourself"
"Sorry"
