By now, you should have the chorus of "Sorry" memorized. "Formation" ought to be your theme song. "***Flawless" should have been your anthem for at least a year.
And now is the time when you can't eff it up. Beyoncé's Formation World Tour has officially started, and, as any true Bey fan knows, it's time to bring your A-game.
That means belting along to every song in tune (like this guy at the Rihanna concert), nailing down that sass (like this little girl), and memorizing the choreography to "Single Ladies" (like these Bey superfans).
So, to help you prepare, we scoured the set list so far and pulled together the songs you must memorize before even calling yourself a member of the Beyhive. From old-school classics to the newest off her Lemonade album, these are the tracks to sing along to and prep in order to bow down to Queen Bey. Click ahead to get your jam on, and leave your favorites in the comments below.
