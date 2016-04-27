This Little Girl Loves Beyoncé More Than You & Zendaya Combined

As most Beyoncé fans are likely aware, Zendaya is part of the Lemonade crew on Bey's new visual album. The actress and singer doesn't have a huge role in the production, but she has been celebrating the album since its release.
Yesterday, Zendaya posted a video of herself dancing around, saying she was feeling "beyonce af."
Today, however, it seems Zendaya has met her match. One little girl is currently taking over the internet with her spot-on dance moves and hilariously accurate facial expressions, in a video that finds her dancing to "Sorry." Yep, that would be the infamous Becky song. She probably doesn't get the lyrics, but who cares? She's having fun and killing the moves.
She playfully taunts the boy sitting at the table next to her, telling him that she "ain't sorry" and, of course, "boy, bye."
Zendaya reposted the video from her Twitter account, writing, "Moooooooood."
Kids these days. Yes, they're cooler than you.
