On Instagram Monday night, Zendaya shared a video of herself dancing around the living room and singing along to "Don't Hurt Yourself." In a nod to Bey's lavish fur coat in that particular scene, Zendaya went the DIY route and draped a blanket around her shoulders. She captioned the Instagram, "When you @beyonce af." We happen to agree that the 19-year-old's moves — which are a great approximation of our own interpretive dancing to Lemonade — are indeed "Beyoncé af." (In fact, we most everything Zendaya does falls into that category.)
Zendaya makes numerous cameos throughout the hour-long HBO special, alongside other young stars like Amandla Stenberg, but her standout part comes during "Freedom."
Now, back to honing that choreography.
