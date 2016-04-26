Story from Music

This Video Of Zendaya Dancing To Lemonade Is All Of Us

Carolyn L. Todd
Zendaya is one of the lucky few humans on the planet who got to be a part of Beyoncé's epic new visual album, Lemonade. But that doesn't mean the young singer and actress isn't shamelessly fangirling over the film like the rest of us.
On Instagram Monday night, Zendaya shared a video of herself dancing around the living room and singing along to "Don't Hurt Yourself." In a nod to Bey's lavish fur coat in that particular scene, Zendaya went the DIY route and draped a blanket around her shoulders. She captioned the Instagram, "When you @beyonce af." We happen to agree that the 19-year-old's moves — which are a great approximation of our own interpretive dancing to Lemonade — are indeed "Beyoncé af." (In fact, we most everything Zendaya does falls into that category.)
Zendaya makes numerous cameos throughout the hour-long HBO special, alongside other young stars like Amandla Stenberg, but her standout part comes during "Freedom."

Now, back to honing that choreography.

When you @beyonce af

A video posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

