For the past few years, we've been loyal devotees to the topknot — the easy, chic, and endlessly versatile updo. We've braided it, added ice to it, and taken it high-fashion. But as much as we love the ease of the chignon, we're ready for an upgrade. Enter: Emma Watson's (literal) low knot.
Her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, shared the above video to Instagram — and it is mesmerizing. From the post, it looks as if Abergel parted Roberts's hair in two sections, then tied the ends together at the nape of the neck. The effortless, tousled vibe is just as chic as the topknot and, quite possibly, even easier. Plus, you can't tell from the front that there's a pony in the back, as he left her face-framing layers separate from the style.
And it looks like you don't need long, flowing hair to pull it off. Roberts has a blonde lob these days, so if you, too, have lamented that your celeb-inspired fall lob is too short to create a swoon-worthy style — this one is for you.
