It's no secret that our beauty team keeps close tabs on all things hair. We love reporting on the coolest underground color techniques and finding the best cuts coming out of top salons. And, of course, we pay just as much attention to the celeb set.
Celebs are known for making big hair changes on the regular — sometimes for a project and sometimes just to shake things up. This fall especially, we've already seen a ton of rad cuts coming from the stars we follow obsessively.
And the emerging trends couldn't be clearer. Nearly every long-haired celeb on this list has chopped their strands into a length somewhere between a bob and the on-trend, mid-length cut — proving the new lob is reigning supreme, especially when it skews shaggy. Meanwhile, there are cool new takes on short chops. As for bangs? Let's just say there's an entire parade of them hitting the red carpet right now.
Ahead, you'll find all of this and more — just in time to inspire your fall chop.
