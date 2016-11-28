Story from Hair

19 Reasons To Get A Lob This Fall

Maria Del Russo
Photographed by Tory Rust.
After a long summer of hot sun, chlorine, and salt water, your strands may not be looking their best. That's why fall is the perfect time for a hair makeover — and lately, we're loving a shoulder-grazing lob. A mid-length cut is totally versatile. You can wear it curly or straight, chopped up with lots of layers or cut bluntly at one length. If you're on the fence about what to do with your look, this is a good place to start.

And since it's never a good idea to go to your stylists without a realistic inspiration image (or five), we've rounded up some of our favorites. Flip through to see just how standout mid-length hair can actually be. Then call your salon to squeeze you in ASAP.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY CHRISTIAN VIERIG.
A shoulder-length style allows your natural texture to sing.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY CHRISTIAN VIERIG.
The perfect pairing for a '60's-style lob? Long bangs that graze your lashes.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
Spice up your lob with some pastel-pink ombré.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
A blunt, structured lob looks killer topped with the season's best hats.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
Curly girls, dare to go shorter.
Photographed by Tory Rust.
Fine or thin strands will benefit from a textured, shoulder-length lob — it will add extra body and movement.
Photographed by Tory Rust.
Thick hair cut short with a full fringe is so rock 'n' roll.
Photographed by Tory Rust.
Behold: perfect French-girl waves.
Photographed by Tory Rust.
A deep side part makes this fiery lob fierce.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
The shorter your hair is, the tighter your curls tend to be. So if you're looking to play up your natural texture, a shoulder-grazing crop is a good way to go.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
This '70s-style cut and platinum dye job are the perfect pairing.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
This girl's slicked-back style has us dying to give our hair a snip. We're already planning what we'll do with all the time we save getting ready in the morning...
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
Short, curly hair + short, curly bangs = instant look.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
Brush out your curls like Solange for that soft, airy texture.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
We're suckers for silver and gray hair of any length — but this is especially good.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
We love this modern-day take on Jane Birkin's iconic lob.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
This natural crop is insanely cool.
Photographed by Tory Rust.
Bonus: Lobs look even cooler with a bright red lip and retro sunnies.
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
Is there anything better than a beachy lob?
