Emma Roberts' Cute Summer Hair Transformation

Emma Roberts is ready to slay this summer — and she's starting with her enviable tresses. The 25-year-old Scream Queens actress unveiled a gorgeous blonde 'do on June 10 and it is more than flattering.
Nine Zero One salon is responsible for the fierce color and it debuted Roberts' transformation on Instagram with the caption, "Emma Roberts is back to blonde!" It's a striking change from the flowing auburn-colored hair Roberts had been rocking. She's even chopped off a few inches to turn her longer tresses into a chic, summer-approved bob.
It is tousled and layered, which gives the hair some serious volume. This isn't the first time the American Horror Story actress has gone blonde. She's had lighter hair since at least 2014 and shocked us all when she went red in March for Coachella.
Well, it seems Roberts is returning to her hair roots just in time for warmer weather and sleeker outfits.
Advertisement