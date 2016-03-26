Emma Roberts Trades Blonde Locks For Coachella-Colored Hair

Emma Roberts turned in her blonde locks for a beautiful desert rose hue. The actress debuted her new hair on Instagram, while wearing cat-eye sunglasses, just in time for festival season.
Hairstylists Nikki Lee (who colored the hair) and Riawna Capri (who cuts the hair), co-owners of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, created Roberts’ dark new hairstyle.
“We wanted to give Emma’s hair a break from the blonde and she was itching for a change,” Lee tells Refinery29. They decided desert rose was the perfect color for the 25-year-old actress.
“She’s never been this color before and it’s perfect for Coachella! It looks amazing on her skin tone and since she will only need to do a base color this will give her hair an opportunity to get healthy,” Lee added.
As for the cut, Capri styled Roberts’ hair with a combination of length and textured ends. “That way she can still have fun braids, a nice messy ponytail or wear it down without it being too long and over bearing,” said Capri.
This desert rose color is definitely working for Roberts, and we can’t wait to see how she rocks it at Coachella.
Advertisement