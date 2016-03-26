Emma Roberts Trades Blonde Locks For Coachella-Colored Hair



“She’s never been this color before and it’s perfect for Coachella! It looks amazing on her skin tone and since she will only need to do a base color this will give her hair an opportunity to get healthy,” Lee added.



As for the cut, Capri styled Roberts’ hair with a combination of length and textured ends. “That way she can still have fun braids, a nice messy ponytail or wear it down without it being too long and over bearing,” said Capri.



This desert rose color is definitely working for Roberts, and we can’t wait to see how she rocks it at Coachella.