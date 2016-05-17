Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Caroline Aghajanian
Celebrity Beauty
Kylie Jenner Fan Adds To His Lip Kit Tattoo Collection
Caroline Aghajanian
May 17, 2016
Music
Update: Justin Timberlake Releases New Single
Caroline Aghajanian
May 6, 2016
Celebrity Style
Rachel Bloom Gets Real About The Red Carpet
Caroline Aghajanian
Apr 30, 2016
Makeup
Internet-Famous Rainbow Highlighter Is Being Restocked Today
A photo posted by @bitter.lace.beauty on Apr 28, 2016 at 12:37pm PDT Update: According to Bitter Lace Beauty's Instagram, the popular rainbow
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Pop Culture
Caitlyn Jenner Makes A Statement By Using Trump's Ladies Room
Last week, Donald Trump appeared on The Today Show and spoke out about the HB2 bill. HB2 is the North Carolina bill that prohibits transgender people from
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Nails
Nailbot Prints Nail Art With Your Phone
We’re in a world where technology always seems to be blending into our lives. Now, we even have a solution to instant decorative nails. Say hello to the
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Celebrity Beauty
Pretty Little Liars
Star Janel Parrish Lops Off Her Locks
Janel Parrish chopped her brunette locks to a shorter lob for spring. And it seems like she'll be keeping the look for a while. Over the weekend, the
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Makeup
Here's How To Create Your Own Rainbow Highlighter
Last week, the internet went crazy over this rainbow-inspired Prism highlighter by BitterLaceBeauty. I just wanted to give a little info before
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Celebrity Beauty
This Makeup Artist Serves Up Celebrity Chinspiration
The chin doesn’t always get a lot of attention when it comes to makeup. Especially when there’s contouring, eyebrows, and eye-lining to perfect. But
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Celebrity Beauty
Kylie Jenner Debuts New Peach Hair
Kylie Jenner has probably colored her hair almost every color in the rainbow, but peach is a new one. peach A photo posted by King Kylie
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Movies
Sarah Hyland Debuts Lengthy Brown Locks For
Dirty Dancing
Just last month, Sarah Hyland surprised all of us when she debuted a new dark truffle hue. This week, Hyland shared a photo of her newest hairstyle on
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Travel
This Airbnb Lets You Sleep With The Fishes
Sure, overwater hotel suites are amazing. But if you’ve ever wished to live under the sea, this Airbnb will give you the chance to do so. The Shark
by
Caroline Aghajanian
TV Shows
Miley Cyrus & Alicia Keys Are New Judges On
The Voice
Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys are going to be new hosts for Season 11 of The Voice. This will be the first time that two female musicians are in judges
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Celebrity Beauty
Emma Roberts Trades Blonde Locks For Coachella-Colored Hair
Emma Roberts turned in her blonde locks for a beautiful desert rose hue. The actress debuted her new hair on Instagram, while wearing cat-eye sunglasses,
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Hair
Lauren Conrad Is Giving Us Serious #HairGoals
Lauren Conrad is always setting trends with her classic hairstyles. And she's done it again with an effortless style just in time for spring.
by
Caroline Aghajanian
World News
Prince Harry Gives Empowering Feminist Speech In Nepal
On Wednesday, Prince Harry gave a powerful speech at the Nepal Girl Summit in Kathmandu, standing alongside Nepal’s first female president, Bidhya
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Shopping
Get American Apparel Basics Delivered To Your Door In An Hour
In need of a basic tee or underwear but have no time to go out and buy it? There’s now a solution for that. On Monday, American Apparel announced
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Tech
This App Lets You Time Travel
If you've ever wanted to travel back in time to witness events you’ve read about in history books, a new virtual reality app will allow you to do just
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Celebrity Beauty
Lourdes Leon Rocks Lavender Hair In Stella McCartney Modeling Debut
Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, just landed her first big gig. Leon appears in Stella McCartney’s Pop fragrance campaign, alongside
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Pop Culture
The (Unauthorized)
Friends
Musical Is Happening
If you’re a fan of Friends, book your tickets to Chicago now. The MCL Chicago theater will be performing FRIENDS: The One Where They Sing! (The
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Fashion
Sportswear Brand Introduces Soccer Jersey With Attachable Hijab
In honor of International Women’s Day, Danish sportswear brand Hummel took a step towards both religious freedom and gender equality. On Tuesday, Hummel
by
Caroline Aghajanian
World News
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Says Canadian Woman Will Be On Curr...
Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced today (International Women’s Day) that a Canadian woman will be on the next series of bank notes
by
Caroline Aghajanian
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted