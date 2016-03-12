The (Unauthorized) Friends Musical Is Happening

If you’re a fan of Friends, book your tickets to Chicago now.
The MCL Chicago theater will be performing FRIENDS: The One Where They Sing! (The UnAuthorized Musical Parody) for an eight-week run from June 10 to July 29.
Oliver Berger, executive producer of the musical (he's also playing Chandler), revealed details to Refinery29 about the upcoming show, including the appearance of fan favorites Marcel the monkey and the "Smelly Cat" song.
“I can say that Marcel will be a stuffed animal. Partially because it is hard finding a monkey in Chicago and the other part is that we already have our hands full with the 'Big Loveable Monkeys' that are the guys playing Joey,” said Berger.
As for Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat” song, Berger couldn’t comment on whether or not it will be a musical number, but did reveal that “both of the Phoebes can play guitar.” So, that’s a yes?
Berger also tells us that “Monica’s song in the show feels like 'An Emotional Breakdown Tango' that will leave you in stitches!”
This is an unauthorized musical, however, meaning none of the original writers, creators, and actors of Friends are involved. So although we won't be getting a Friends reunion anytime soon, at least we have the musical to look forward to.
The cast shared snippets of what to expect in a video. Check it out below.
The cast shared snippets of what to expect in a video. Check it out below.
The Table Read in 15 seconds!
Last night we had the "Table Read" for the show. Here is the whole night boiled down to 15 seconds!Posted by Friends: The One Where They Sing on Monday, March 7, 2016
