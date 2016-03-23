Get American Apparel Basics Delivered To Your Door In An Hour

In need of a basic tee or underwear but have no time to go out and buy it? There’s now a solution for that. On Monday, American Apparel announced their partnership with Postmates to provide instant delivery services to U.S. customers. Now we can get that neon green bodysuit for our last-minute evening attire, delivered to our front door.
The clothing brand will offer their Basics clothing line for delivery, which includes tees, sweatshirts, pants, leggings, bodysuits, and dresses. This partnership also takes online shopping to a whole new level, with the promise of a 60-minute delivery window, rather than the standard shipping methods. For the moment, the service will cost $1.99 for delivery charges, in addition to the clothing price.
The partnership has already been tested in major cities like San Francisco and New York City, (where shiny leggings are always in demand), and now American Apparel and Postmates will offer services across 31 metropolitan areas in 79 U.S. stores.
Postmates has already partnered with Chipotle, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, for their on-demand delivery services, but American Apparel is the first integrated apparel partner. However, just last week during SXSW in Austin, TX, Postmates teamed up with the online clothing brand REVOLVE, to deliver quick festival essentials to SXSW goers, with over 160 styles of clothing and accessories. Since it’s currently festival season, this might be the best go-to for last-minute attire.
