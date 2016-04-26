Here's How To Create Your Own Rainbow Highlighter



TheKittenButcher provided a step-by-step tutorial. First, you crush the powder, add alcohol, and press with a paper towel. Then, “I chose the pans of eyeshadow I wanted to use, and pryed them out of the palette with a knife, and scraped them into a muffin tray to keep the colors separate. I crushed them as finely as I could, then added the crushed highlighter until I was satisfied with the colors,” she wrote.



You finish the product by adding drops of alcohol until a paste is formed, then separate the strips of color with a toothpick, and press the pan with a paper towel to stop the color from transferring. Give it 24 hours to fully dry, then it's ready to rock!



Bonus: Now you have a use for any broken and unused makeup you have lying around.