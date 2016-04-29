Story from Makeup

Internet-Famous Rainbow Highlighter Is Being Restocked Today

Caroline Aghajanian

A photo posted by @bitter.lace.beauty on


Update: According to Bitter Lace Beauty's Instagram, the popular rainbow highlighter is being restocked today at 12 p.m. (EST). One caveat: The brand is limiting one Prism per purchase. "I know this might be upsetting, but please realize we mean well by doing this; being a handmade item we have limited quantities during our releases and want everyone to be able to snag one until we are able to expand," owner Jenna captioned her post. If the hoopla surrounding the product is any indication, we'd act very, very fast. Read up on how you can, hopefully, pick up a pan here.

Update (April 28, 2016): Remember when (insane) beauty fans started selling Kylie's Lip Kit on eBay for an inordinate amount of money? Well, the internet is pulling the same stunt with the now-infamous rainbow highlighter. As Seventeen points out, the colorful item — which originally went for $22 — is now being auctioned off on eBay for a whopping $1,225.

This story was originally published on April 19, 2016, at 7:15 p.m.
The all-time glitziest illuminator has been found.

Thanks to the internet, this rainbow-inspired highlighter has been found after a Reddit user needed help locating its source. Turns out that the shade is sold on an Etsy shop called BitterLaceBeauty. The store's owner, Jenna, sells various handmade makeup palettes as part of her makeup line.

Naturally, this magical blend is called PRISM.


Unlike many highlighters, one of the great things about this one is that it works on all skin types.

Some more rainbow goodness! ❤🌈 #bitterlacebeauty

A photo posted by @bitter.lace.beauty on


Rainbow might be the next big thing when it comes to highlighter strobing. This highlighter creates a perfect rainbow shimmer with just a swipe across the cheek, or a silver-green shade when blended.


PRISM was released last Monday and sold out instantly for $22. But not to worry, Jenna announced on Instagram that she'll be restocking the shade and will have a release date soon.


BitterLaceBeauty also sells highlighter shades including a minty seafoam green, a gold-and-silver combo, and a pink shade, just to name a few. All of the products are cruelty-free, and a few are also vegan friendly.

