Internet-Famous Rainbow Highlighter Is Being Restocked Today

According to Bitter Lace Beauty's Instagram , the popular rainbow highlighter is being restocked today at 12 p.m. (EST). One caveat: The brand is limiting one Prism per purchase. "I know this might be upsetting, but please realize we mean well by doing this; being a handmade item we have limited quantities during our releases and want everyone to be able to snag one until we are able to expand," owner Jenna captioned her post. If the hoopla surrounding the product is any indication, we'd act very, very fast. Read up on how you can, hopefully, pick up a pan here Remember when (insane) beauty fans started selling Kylie's Lip Kit on eBay for an inordinate amount of money? Well, the internet is pulling the same stunt with the now-infamous rainbow highlighter. As Seventeen points out , the colorful item β€” which originally went for $22 β€” is now being auctioned off on eBay for a whopping $1,225 This story was originally published on April 19, 2016, at 7:15 p.m.