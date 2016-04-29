Internet-Famous Rainbow Highlighter Is Being Restocked Today

Update: According to Bitter Lace Beauty's Instagram, the popular rainbow highlighter is being restocked today at 12 p.m. (EST). One caveat: The brand is limiting one Prism per purchase. "I know this might be upsetting, but please realize we mean well by doing this; being a handmade item we have limited quantities during our releases and want everyone to be able to snag one until we are able to expand," owner Jenna captioned her post. If the hoopla surrounding the product is any indication, we'd act very, very fast. Read up on how you can, hopefully, pick up a pan here.
Update (April 28, 2016): Remember when (insane) beauty fans started selling Kylie's Lip Kit on eBay for an inordinate amount of money? Well, the internet is pulling the same stunt with the now-infamous rainbow highlighter. As Seventeen points out, the colorful item — which originally went for $22 — is now being auctioned off on eBay for a whopping $1,225.
This story was originally published on April 19, 2016, at 7:15 p.m.
I just wanted to give a little info before Monday comes along and PRISM is released. With this color you can imagine it is quite a bit more work to master this unicorn in a pan. The rainbow goes all the way throughout and it takes a lot of time and care to create... With that being said PRISM will have a slight price increase and cost $22. All our other colors will remain $16 including SUGAR SPUN and MIRROR MIRROR... I hope you guys understand! Thank you for all the love and support of our new products! We appreciate you! #bitterlacebeauty
Thanks to the internet, this rainbow-inspired highlighter has been found after a Reddit user needed help locating its source. Turns out that the shade is sold on an Etsy shop called BitterLaceBeauty. The store's owner, Jenna, sells various handmade makeup palettes as part of her makeup line.
Naturally, this magical blend is called PRISM.
Surprise!!!! 💁💅🌈 this is one more color we are adding to our permanent line... This color was going to be limited edition for St. Patrick's Day but we decided it is far too amazing! You all thought unbirthday was a rainbow in a pan wait till you see this baby! Also huge restock of all out of stock colors tomorrow!!! #bitterlacebeauty 👊🙌❤
Unlike many highlighters, one of the great things about this one is that it works on all skin types.
Rainbow might be the next big thing when it comes to highlighter strobing. This highlighter creates a perfect rainbow shimmer with just a swipe across the cheek, or a silver-green shade when blended.
PRISM was released last Monday and sold out instantly for $22. But not to worry, Jenna announced on Instagram that she'll be restocking the shade and will have a release date soon.
BitterLaceBeauty also sells highlighter shades including a minty seafoam green, a gold-and-silver combo, and a pink shade, just to name a few. All of the products are cruelty-free, and a few are also vegan friendly.