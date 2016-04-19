We Need This Rainbow Highlighter In Our Lives

Caroline Aghajanian
The all-time glitziest illuminator has been found.


Thanks to the internet, this rainbow-inspired highlighter has been found after a Reddit user needed help locating its source. Turns out that the shade is sold on an Etsy shop called BitterLaceBeauty. The store's owner, Jenna, sells various handmade makeup palettes as part of her makeup line.

Naturally, this magical blend is called PRISM.


Unlike many highlighters, one of the great things about this one is that it works on all skin types.

Some more rainbow goodness! ❤🌈 #bitterlacebeauty

A photo posted by @bitter.lace.beauty on


Rainbow might be the next big thing when it comes to highlighter strobing. This highlighter creates a perfect rainbow shimmer with just a swipe across the cheek, or a silver-green shade when blended.

Advertisement

PRISM was released last Monday and sold out instantly for £15. But not to worry, Jenna announced on Instagram that she'll be restocking the shade and will have a release date soon.


BitterLaceBeauty also sells highlighter shades including a minty seafoam green, a gold-and-silver combo, and a pink shade, just to name a few. All of the products are cruelty-free, and a few are also vegan friendly.

Advertisement

More from Makeup