Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys are going to be new hosts for Season 11 of The Voice. This will be the first time that two female musicians are in judges seats at the same time.
Cyrus and Keys will be joining the show's veterans, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. Meaning that both Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani will not be returning next season.
This won't be the first time both Keys and Cyrus have appeared on the show. Back in 2014, Keys served as Pharrell's guest advisor. As for Cyrus, she'll give feedback to contestants this Monday on the show as a guest mentor.
Cyrus tweeted the announcement (of course by including a unicorn emoji), giving us a taste of what we can expect.
It's true! I am going to be the newest judge on Season 11 of The Voice @NBCTheVoice #thevoice 🦄❤️💐 pic.twitter.com/hP5AyHDtdh— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2016
With her unique perspective, Cyrus could change the style of singers we'll hear during the new season. It's also worth noting that the next season of the reality singing competition will be the first without its key rival, American Idol, which finishes in April.
