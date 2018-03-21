Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
The Voice
Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus Shares Tribute To Janice Freeman
by
Sara Hendricks
Looking for recaps, spoilers, & news for The Voice? Catch up, here.
More from The Voice
Entertainment News
Being A Father To Gwen Stefani's Kids Changed Blake Shelton's Life
Madison Medeiros
Mar 21, 2018
Music
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Just Went Full Mr. & Mrs. Claus
Kaitlin Reilly
Dec 5, 2017
TV Shows
Pitch Perfect 3
&
The Voice
Just Released The Most Magical...
Meagan Fredette
Nov 22, 2017
Entertainment
Gwen Stefani Describes Her Life With Blake Shelton As 'Triba...
With her platinum blonde hair and impeccable sense of style, pop icon Gwen Stefani absolutely exudes glamour. Yet, apparently, she's not afraid of
by
Olivia Harrison
Entertainment News
Blake Shelton Is The Sexiest Man Alive & He Knows It
Blake Shelton has accomplished quite a bit in his 41 years of life. He's an award-winning country star, a coach on The Voice, the boyfriend to Gwen
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Blake Shelton's Birthday Post To Adam Devine Will Make Gwen ...
Adam Devine and Adam Levine are two Adams with very similar names, who are both in the orbit of country singer and the Voice judge Blake Shelton. However,
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
This Is Why Pharrell Isn't Coming Back To
The Voice
One familiar face won't be coming back to the rotating judging roster of The Voice. Entertainment Tonight explains that Pharrell Williams has so much on
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
Jennifer Hudson Is Joining
The Voice
The Voice is losing one gem, Alicia Keys, but welcoming another. NBC announced on Wednesday that Jennifer Hudson is joining the show in season 13. The
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Got A Total Make-Under — & You Have To See It
Billboard’s May issue might have you asking, "Where is Miley Cyrus and what have you done with our glitter princess?" If the cover story is any
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
Watch Adam Levine Pay An Emotional Tribute To The Late Christina ...
This June will mark the one-year-anniversary of singer Christina Grimmie's death, but the loss is still clearly very fresh to her former coach on The
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
A Not-So-Itsy-Bitsy Spider Chewed A Hole In Meghan Linsey's ...
Life: It's a roller coaster. One day, you're a contestant on The Voice, the next, you're battling a vicious spider bite. At least, that's how the story
by
R.A. Farley
Celebrity Beauty
Alicia Keys Shut Down Adam Levine's Makeup-Shaming In The Be...
We don't hide our unabashed love for Alicia Keys 'round here. We've celebrated her songs, her style, her activism, and how she's raising her sons as
by
Amelia Edelman
Music
Harry Styles Is Finally Releasing A Solo Song & Everyone Is Freak...
Harry Styles, arguably the most popular member of now-defunct boy band One Direction, has maybe revealed the release date for his first solo song and the
by
Britni de la Cretaz
TV Shows
Blake Shelton Teases Proposing To Gwen Stefani On
The Voice
It only makes sense that Blake Shelton would toy with the idea of proposing to his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on The Voice. It is, after all, where the
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
How The Coach Dynamics Could Be Different On
The Voice
T...
There’s a reason why The Voice stands apart from every other singing competition on TV, and it has more to do with the figures in the big red chairs
by
Elena Nicolaou
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani Can't Stop Talking About How Much She Loves Bla...
Gwen Stefani takes advantage of every opportunity to talk about her boyfriend Blake Shelton — which is good, because we love to hear about it. The
by
Kathryn Lindsay
News
Cassadee Pope Is Engaged
WE'RE ENGAGED ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A photo posted by Cassadee Pope (@cassadeepope) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PST Cassadee Pope
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
John Legend Nabs Next Big Gig, Proves He Never Sleeps
Riddle me this: Does John Legend ever sleep? He has a thing for KFC-printed pajamas, but I'm convinced it's all a ruse. Between consistently adding new
by
Marquita Harris
TV Shows
Céline Dion Will Lend Her Queenly Advice To Gwen Stefani On
T...
It was only a matter of time before The Voice turned to Céline Dion for advice. Actually, it's really only a matter of time before anyone turns to
by
R.A. Farley
Pop Culture
Liam Hemsworth's Show Of Support For Lady Love Miley Cyrus Is Act...
If there is one good thing to come out of the year 2016, it's the fact that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reunited. These two are perhaps one of the
by
Arielle Tschinkel
TV Shows
The Voice
Will Reunite Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Next...
Have no fear The Voice fanatics, all your favorites will be around for a while. Yes, this includes everyone's favorite IRL couple Blake Shelton and Gwen
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Gavin Rossdale Copies Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani, Becomes A Coach On
Gavin Rossdale, lead singer and guitarist of the alt-rock band Bush and ex-husband of Gwen Stefani, will be coaching contestants on The Voice UK. "I've
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
Miley Cyrus Posted An Epic Video From Her
The Voice
Swiv...
Miley Cyrus just showed Instagram that being a coach on NBC's The Voice is just as fun as it looks, and it's all thanks to those swivel chairs. Cyrus
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Celebrity Beauty
Alicia Keys Continues Her Makeup-Free Reign On
The Voice
Update: Months after publicly declaring she will now go makeup-free, Alicia Keys is sticking to her word. Not only has she been spotted fresh-faced at
by
Taylor Bryant
TV Shows
Watch
The Voice
's Moving Christina Grimmie Tribute
The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie may be gone, but she'll never be forgotten. The newest team of judges — veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton,
by
Arianna Davis
Pop Culture
Alicia Keys & Miley Cyrus Are Here To Shake Things Up On
The ...
When Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus join Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on The Voice this season, don't expect them to stir up drama. The two singers are
by
Hunter Harris
Music Tracker
Christina Grimmie Of
The Voice
Shot & Killed At Orlando ...
Update June 11, 2016, 12:05 p.m. EDT: Orlando Police Chief John Mina has revealed in a press conference that the unnamed suspect who shot and killed
by
Sara Murphy
TV Shows
You'll Never Guess Where You've Seen
The Voice
Winner Al...
The Voice finale aired Tuesday night, crowning a season 10 champ of the singing competition. The winner, hailing from Team Christina, is Alisan Porter.
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Music
Christina Aguilera & Ariana Grande Team Up For "Dangerous Woman" ...
Why settle for one "Dangerous Woman" when you can have two? Last night's season finale of The Voice saw Christina Aguilera join Ariana Grande in a duet
by
Erin Donnelly
Music
Here's Why The Singing Whitney Houston Hologram Didn't Happen
Last night's finale of The Voice was supposed to include a pretty groundbreaking finale — one that promised to bring Whitney Houston back, if only for
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted