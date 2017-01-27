John Legend Nabs Next Big Gig, Proves He Never Sleeps

Riddle me this: Does John Legend ever sleep? He has a thing for KFC-printed pajamas, but I'm convinced it's all a ruse. Between consistently adding new music to his repertoire, scoring films and his first-ever Super Bowl commercial, he's somehow just added another gig to his résumé. Sleep? What sleep? Today the 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer announced to E News that he's joining NBC's The Voice. Legend will team up with longtime coach Adam Levine as an adviser for his team in season 12. This news comes on the heels of another chart-topping icon joining the show, Céline Dion, who will be advising Gwen Stefani's crew. The two singers join the list of celebrated past advisers like Selena Gomez, Garth Brooks, and Bette Midler, to name a few. Season 12 of The Voice returns to NBC on Monday, February 27.
