Even as a kid, hearing people say "you're so cute I could just eat you up!" creeped me out. Gross. I've never understood it until now. Saturday night, Twitter's first couple took to their respective social media accounts to post the ultimate pajama party photos. The two struck poses in chicken-themed onesies, thus creating an entirely new level of "couple goals." Teigen, 31, hammed it up for the cam in a KFC print, while hubby Legend wore an actual fried chicken-themed version. L'amour. The two were adorably delicious, and I am here for it. "Deep fried Pajama Jammy Jam," Legend caption his photo.
Teigen's version was more spot-on. It was captionless, as she stared at Legend the way many of us would eye a plate of fried chicken.
Matching onesies are the stuff true love is made of.
