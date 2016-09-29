Single? Find yourself a John Legend.
The man knows exactly what to say when his wife, model and social media guru Chrissy Teigen is brought up. In his cover story interview with Gotham, the singer and father of one revealed what he loved most about Teigen. One of the things he truly values? Her ruthless Twitter game.
“[Chrissy is] the best as far as I’m concerned because she really makes you feel like you want to be her best friend,” he told the magazine. “She’s funny and clever, and she’s also political and understands what’s going on in the world. I think she’s literally the best person to follow on Twitter.”
Legend, who is also an avid Twitter participant himself, admitted that he sometimes takes a break from the platform because it can quickly turn negative. Though overall he enjoys engaging with strangers that he otherwise would never encounter.
“It might be a bit idealistic, but I actually feel like I can try to convince people of things on Twitter by a well-reasoned argument," he said. "I feel like if I understand a subject, or if I’ve thought about it or read an interesting article about it, I want [people] to know about it, and I want to teach them, and then I want to hear back from them and have a conversation with them.”
If you're interested on keeping tabs on all of Teigen's best Twitter moments (the good, the bad, the ranty) then check out our round-up here.
The man knows exactly what to say when his wife, model and social media guru Chrissy Teigen is brought up. In his cover story interview with Gotham, the singer and father of one revealed what he loved most about Teigen. One of the things he truly values? Her ruthless Twitter game.
“[Chrissy is] the best as far as I’m concerned because she really makes you feel like you want to be her best friend,” he told the magazine. “She’s funny and clever, and she’s also political and understands what’s going on in the world. I think she’s literally the best person to follow on Twitter.”
Legend, who is also an avid Twitter participant himself, admitted that he sometimes takes a break from the platform because it can quickly turn negative. Though overall he enjoys engaging with strangers that he otherwise would never encounter.
“It might be a bit idealistic, but I actually feel like I can try to convince people of things on Twitter by a well-reasoned argument," he said. "I feel like if I understand a subject, or if I’ve thought about it or read an interesting article about it, I want [people] to know about it, and I want to teach them, and then I want to hear back from them and have a conversation with them.”
If you're interested on keeping tabs on all of Teigen's best Twitter moments (the good, the bad, the ranty) then check out our round-up here.
Advertisement