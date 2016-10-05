All The Times Chrissy Teigen Was My Life Guru On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has the best Twitter feed on the internet. Truly.
The Sports Illustrated supermodel and wife of John Legend is a New York Times best-selling author with her cookbook, Cravings, and a TV host on Lip Sync Battle. She is basically a jack of all trades. And she is hilarious.
Teigen's tweets are pure gems, lighting up my often-bleak Twitter feed. I don't know how she does it, but I'm sure as hell glad she does. Of all the life lessons my online guru has taught me, the most important is that one should always tweet from the heart.
So, Teigen, this is for you. Don't ever change. But you could tweet more, that'd be cool.
The Sports Illustrated supermodel and wife of John Legend is a New York Times best-selling author with her cookbook, Cravings, and a TV host on Lip Sync Battle. She is basically a jack of all trades. And she is hilarious.
Teigen's tweets are pure gems, lighting up my often-bleak Twitter feed. I don't know how she does it, but I'm sure as hell glad she does. Of all the life lessons my online guru has taught me, the most important is that one should always tweet from the heart.
So, Teigen, this is for you. Don't ever change. But you could tweet more, that'd be cool.