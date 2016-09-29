Even Chrissy Teigen Feels Social Media Fatigue

Chrissy Teigen, the model turned TV host turned cookbook author, has amassed Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat followings in the millions. The secret to her success is simple: She doesn't approach social media as a formula (as many brands and influencers do). Teigen is relatable and open. She's willing to discuss her opinions on heavy political issues one day, and her love for Velveeta cheese the next. Whereas Kim Kardashian West is disconnected, only offering a peek inside what is, for most, an alternate universe, Teigen is grounded (or, at least as grounded as someone in the public eye can be).
Last night, Teigen spoke on a Chase Sapphire Reserve panel about the future of travel and her foodie adventures abroad. Then, she chatted with Refinery29 about her social media style, Twitter regrets, and how to Instagram a perfectly runny yolk like a pro.
What is your approach to social media?
"It varies depending on my mood or my workload. If I’m ready to have the time and take the time to stand my ground on a particular opinion or something controversial, then it’s balls to the wall. I will say whatever, I will do whatever. If I’m exhausted, maybe a little down, or working a lot and I can’t keep up with it, then I tend to keep mum on subjects a lot more. But my approach is to always say what’s authentic to me. So, whether or not that’s being completely outspoken, a little daring, a little crazy, if I believe it, then I’m going to say it."
Has your outspokenness always worked?
"In the beginning it was a little scary for people, for sure. But you get people used to it and they warm up and realize that this is your personality, and it’s fine. Sometimes, that’s not so good when [comments] end up being headlines on different sites. You will say one thing and all of your Twitter followers know [what you mean], your site knows, but when another site with people who don’t understand your authenticity picks it up, that tends to be the worst."
Has there ever been anything that you’ve regretted saying?
"Absolutely. You really never know who your audience is before any kind of fame comes, and I think that happens to a lot of people. They end up hosting their own show and then things are dug up. For me, there’s always a switch that hits that’s, 'Oh my gosh, I can no longer say everything that I want to say.' It’s not necessarily that you can’t say it. It’s just, do you want to deal with the [backlash] after? I’m emotional, I say things, and there were definitely times where I wish I had said things better — but I believed what I said."
Do you ever feel social media fatigue?
"Oh, absolutely, I feel it all the time. Sometimes, I just duck out for a while. It’s hard when you watch and read as much news as we do, to see it on your timeline all the time — it just completely annihilates your emotions. It’s really tough, especially in times like right now. It is nice to take breathers and to come back well rested. Sometimes I do it after I say something controversial, because it weighs on me. I think a lot of people can say things and not care about the response, but I genuinely care about the response."
Who are your favorite people to follow?
"I have a very wide range of people I love. When I go to my timeline, it’s politics, it’s football, it’s fashion, it is so all over the place. If you went to John [Legend]’s for instance, it’s mainly politics. For me, it used to be comedians. Now I find that I really love people who do election coverage and commentary with a comedic spin."
Do you have any tricks to Instagramming food?
"I don’t believe in putting a filter on it. I just believe in going to that edit button, pumping up the contrast, the brightness a bit, and sharpening, so you can see every little corn kernel. That’s it, because if you put Amaro or Earlybird on food, you’re losing all the natural beauty of food. You’re missing that egg yolk, how bright the kale is, you miss too much with the filter. Keep it natural and simple. I’m neurotic about looking at the numbers [of Likes], and those photos where they aren’t too filtered, always do best."
