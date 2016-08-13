The way John Legend first fell for Chrissy Teigen will make you love the couple even more. He told Entertainment Tonight that he, like the rest of us, was charmed by her way with words.
"I fell in love with her over the phone, because she is good with those 140 characters," he said, confusingly. By "the phone," does he mean Twitter? If so, we wouldn't blame him, given her wise, hilarious, and on-point tweets.
Either way, there were phone conversations at some point. "[At the beginning of our relationship,] we were texting a lot and I started to see her sense of humor," he said. "We would talk on the phone and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is."
Join the club, John.
After her texting chops got him wrapped around her finger, the rest was history. "Once we started spending more time together, between tour stops and all this other stuff, we realized we had such a connection — and then it blossomed into a marriage and a baby."
A lot can begin with just 140 characters, y'all.
