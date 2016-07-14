Story from Pop Culture

Prepare To Be Jealous Of Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Italian Getaway

Arianna Davis

📷 @mrmikerosenthal

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on


Okay, it's official. Pretty much everything Chrissy Teigen and John Legend do, whether it's cooking at home in their kitchen or throwing an epic Fourth of July cookout, is #goals worthy. Their latest: a casual jaunt to Italy — with their adorable daughter Luna, of course.

Feast your eyes on the highlights the couple has shared from their trip so far. Warning: This might send you immediately scrambling to book a plane ticket.

Chrissy snapped a shot of their gorgeous, rustic Italian villa.

As well as a relaxed morning-breakfast situation.


John posted this too-cute-for-words snap with "Lulu"...

Sunday morning with my LuLu

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on


...who, by the way, was game to join in on her parents' cooking lessons.

HOW CUTE IS LUNA 😍❤️ #johnlegend #chrissyteigen ❤️

A video posted by @snapchats.video on


As expected, they've also done tons of eating... (Looks like truffle pizza!!!!)


...taken in the sights of Tuscany...

Sunflowers in Tuscany

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on


...and executed some sightseeing with friends, very stylishly.

Famiglia!

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on


Swoon. Hey, Chrissy and John: We're always super available if you want to invite us along next time. We'll even babysit Baby Luna — for free!
