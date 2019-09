Prepare To Be Jealous Of Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Italian Getaway

Okay, it's official. Pretty much everything Chrissy Teigen and John Legend do, whether it's cooking at home in their kitchen or throwing an epic Fourth of July cookout , is #goals worthy. Their latest: a casual jaunt to Italy — with their adorable daughter Luna, of course.Feast your eyes on the highlights the couple has shared from their trip so far. Warning: This might send you immediately scrambling to book a plane ticket.Chrissy snapped a shot of their gorgeous, rustic Italian villa.