Why Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Will Finally Learn How To Swim

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one talented couple. But while they've got the arts of modelling, cooking, and R&B down, there's one area where the pair is lacking: Neither knows how to swim. But that won't be the case for much longer. While hosting a Fourth of July party in Southampton on Monday, Teigen talked to People about her and her husband's newfound desire to get in the water — for the sake of their daughter.
"I can’t swim, but I’m trying to learn for Luna, of course,” the first-time mom said of their adorable three-month old, adding that she ventured into the pool earlier that day. "There is nothing I want to do more than to get her into the water and for her to learn to swim.” And it sounds like Legend is on-board as well. “John can’t swim, either,” she added. “And we don’t want to be helpless in any way, so we’re going to try to learn for Luna."
So, why haven't Teigen or Legend learned how to swim until now? They're not afraid — they just didn't get in the water often growing up. “I have no fear of water. John has no fear of water,” she said. “Or animals, or sharks or what have you. We just didn’t have water in our face when we were growing up." It looks like that won't be the case for lucky baby Luna.
Advertisement