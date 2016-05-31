Luna Legend Just Got Her Wings

Heaven must be missing an angel, because she's chilling with mama Chrissy Teigen on Instagram. The cherubic Luna Legend is continuing to win the baby social media game. First she met Auntie Kim and Uncle Kanye. Now she's achieved angel status.
Teigen shared a snap of her infant daughter sporting an adorable pair of fluffy, feathery angel wings courtesy of stylist Monica Rose. Clearly, the gift went over well.
Meanwhile, papa John Legend just shared his own sweet photo of Luna. Here the wing-less baby gets some more face time with her great-grandmother. The man on the right is Grandpa Legend, who also posted a photo of his "lovely and very beautiful granddaughter." It's unanimous: Everyone's smitten.
