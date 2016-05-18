Luna Legend Has Discovered The Camera

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen have shared plenty of snapshots of their adorable daughter Luna, but this appears to be the first where she's looking directly at the camera. In the pic, captioned "Burpface," she seems more bewildered than ready for a close-up. She's only a month old, after all. Comfort with the camera takes time. Soon, she'll be posing as soon as her parents take out their phones.