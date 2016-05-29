Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby Luna is already attending A-list brunches.
On Sunday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appeared on Chrissy Teigen's Snapchat cradling the almost-two-month-old. The post-church Nobu nosh was a family affair including Teigen's mom and the couple's power besties, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
While Teigen and Legend looked picture perfect, a clip of Kanye melted our hearts most of all. A beaming West rocked Luna while Kim Kardashian tickled her feet.
Teigen also captioned a sweet snap of little Luna and Kim, wearing in a brunch-perfect ponytail, choker and oversized army jacket, "Auntie!!" Luna's pink and black ensemble with matching pink booties was also unsurprisingly fresh, considering her well-dressed mama.
It looks like the Kardashian-Wests are just as cute adopted auntie and uncle as they are mom and dad. Fingers crossed some North, Saint and Luna playdate snaps are coming soon.
