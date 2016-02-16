It seems Kim Kardashian has been there for every step of Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy. "Kim gave me advice even before we started," Teigen told Ryan Seacrest on the Grammys red carpet. Teigen's husband, John Legend, jumped in and added that Kardashian even provided Teigen with fertility tips.



"She's been here the entire time, the entire process," Teigen said.



Legend has already won a Grammy tonight for Best Song Written For Visual Media for his song "Glory" from the movie Selma with Common.



When Seacrest then asked whether Kanye West had any words of wisdom on childbearing, Legend said: "He said, ask Kim."



The couple said they are sort of winging it when it comes to the whole baby thing. "It's weird because we don't really know what to expect, so we're just kind of like, I don't know, we'll see," Legend said. Teigen was pretty blunt. "We're going to let it happen, she's going to fall right out and then we're good," she said.



With his win tonight Legend is now halfway to EGOT. He and Common also won an Oscar for "Glory."