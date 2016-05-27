Luna Legend Meets Her Great-Grandmother, Adorableness Ensues

Is it just us, or is every new picture of Luna Legend the cutest one yet? Seriously, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have created an adorable human.
Now we know where some of those genes came from. Legend shared a photo of the family's special visitor this week, and the resemblance is striking. It's time to meet Granny, the singer's beloved grandma.
"Granny came from Ohio to meet Luna today," the proud papa shared. The accompanying photo shows Luna looking up at her great-grandmother.
Don't just save this for social media, guys. That's the kind of photo you take to CVS and print out.
