Proud Parents Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Show Off Luna In New Photos

Luna Legend is ready for visitors, y'all.
Chrissy Teigen's mother has shared new photos of her granddaughter meeting family friends while her proud parents sit down to a crab boil. Teigen is clutching her newborn daughter close, but there's no mistaking that little bundle of joy. She's even adorable when she's sleeping and ignoring her guests.
Here she is meeting and greeting. Papa John Legend also makes an appearance.
Grandma Teigen may have also let it slip that Luna has a special nickname. She referred to the baby as "Lulu," suggesting we might one day hit another Lourdes "Lola" Leon situation. Keep us posted, please?
