When Chrissy Teigen announced she was writing a cookbook, those not familiar with the model's social media presence may have been surprised. After all, "French Toast Casserole with Frosted Flakes" and "model" don't necessarily seem compatible. But for followers of her Instagram, the news was far from shocking.
Since she started 'gramming back in 2012, Teigen hasn't exactly made her love of food a secret. When she's not shutting down trolls, she's probably sharing an amazing picture of a pasta dish or confessing her love of pie (us too, girl). From sweet to savory, Teigen has been sharing her culinary adventures with us, and making us way hungry in the process.
We've rounded up 36 times Teigen's Instagram was peak #foodgoals. Click through to see.
Oh, and Chrissy, if you ever want to share that Parmesan wheel, stop by Refinery29 anytime.
