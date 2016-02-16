Chrissy Teigen Brilliantly Calls Out All Her Social Media Haters & Body Critics

Got it?
That one simple guideline is really the golden rule to abide by when using the internet. But, for everyone else who wishes to ignore basic etiquette on the web, Chrissy Teigen is here to really make you feel like a jerk about it.
Teigen is featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and shared two photos from the spread on her Instagram page.
The first photo summarized Teigen's feelings about being in her seventh issue of the Swimsuit edition. "So excited to announce my 7th appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition - I had to count that a million times before I believed it! My@si_swimsuit family, I love you! There is nothing like being a part of this brand and this issue" she wrote.
So excited to announce my 7th appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition - I had to count that a million times before I believed it! My @si_swimsuit family, I love you! There is nothing like being a part of this brand and this issue. My shoot was in beautiful Zanzibar and shot by the incomparable @ruvenafanador, who is just as wonderful, kind, serene and lovely as everyone has ever told me. He thinks about every little aspect of a photo, every detail. HMU by @peterbutlerhair and @joannegair I LOVE you and am so lucky you allow me to be in your chairs! @mj_day and @darciebaum and @ja_neyney @hillarydrezner and @karencarpk - you are my family. I am proud to be in the issue but SO proud of all the work you guys put into this every single year. I just love you all. Jesus this is dramatic I know! And to all my fellow @si_swimsuit girls, congrats on a beautiful issue!!! I will see you this week in MIAMI!!!! I can't wait to kiss all your beautiful faces!
Soon after uploading the nude picture (yes, her bathing suit bottoms are painted on), the model and mother-to-be uploaded a second photo, with a special caption geared toward all the trolls, haters, and critics who had commented on the previous picture.
"The @si_swimsuit edition is on stands tooooo-day! (Shoutout to everyone dissecting every little part of my bod in the last comment thread, you're all really wonderful, kind, flawless beauties - I can tell from your pages!!" she wrote.
In summary, do not talk trash on Teigen's photos. She will see it, stalk your pictures, and then dish it right back to you, like a pro.
You also may not want to cross her because she has been known to get quite aggressive, in the best and most hilarious way.