Chrissy Teigen Brilliantly Calls Out All Her Social Media Haters & Body Critics

So excited to announce my 7th appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition - I had to count that a million times before I believed it! My @si_swimsuit family, I love you! There is nothing like being a part of this brand and this issue. My shoot was in beautiful Zanzibar and shot by the incomparable @ruvenafanador, who is just as wonderful, kind, serene and lovely as everyone has ever told me. He thinks about every little aspect of a photo, every detail. HMU by @peterbutlerhair and @joannegair I LOVE you and am so lucky you allow me to be in your chairs! @mj_day and @darciebaum and @ja_neyney @hillarydrezner and @karencarpk - you are my family. I am proud to be in the issue but SO proud of all the work you guys put into this every single year. I just love you all. Jesus this is dramatic I know! And to all my fellow @si_swimsuit girls, congrats on a beautiful issue!!! I will see you this week in MIAMI!!!! I can't wait to kiss all your beautiful faces!

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 15, 2016 at 9:20am PST