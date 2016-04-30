Chrissy Teigen Instagrams Her Most Intimate Moment With Baby Luna Yet

Chrissy Teigen shared what might be her most intimate moment with baby Luna yet. The Instagram pic captures Teigen and husband John Legend's little one at bath time. "Bath time is toooo cute! My heart, it hurts," Teigen writes in the caption.
The adorable Luna has already made quite a splash Instagram, even though she's only 16 days old.
Teigen has been very open and honest throughout her pregnancy and her new journey with Luna. The new mom wasted no time debuting little Luna on Instagram. Teigen even shared the controversial push present she gifted herself.
The model gets her share of flack for all of the openness and honesty. People have had their opinions about her post-baby behavior and some of her choices as a new mom.
Either way, Luna and her mom look they are enjoying their time together in the baby tub.
Is this Teigen's way of putting some of that chatter to bed?
