buying myself a push present pic.twitter.com/LmONcG9GHD— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 20, 2016
Chrissy Teigen deserves praise after giving birth to her adorable daughter, Luna Simone Stephens. But the new mom's taken it a step further: She gave herself a push gift.
While many new moms get push gifts, Teigen is no regular mom. She whipped the internet into a frenzy after announcing what she apparently ordered from Amazon. It's a perineal irrigation bottle. If you're scratching your head trying to figure out what this is, you're not alone.
When a woman gives birth, her perineal area, or the space between her vagina and her anus, can stretch and even tear, according to Baby Center. Yikes. That's where this bottle comes in: It can be filled with water and shot in that area to ease discomfort and irritation.
Best of all, the irrigation bottle is super cheap, and hopefully, super effective. After giving birth to a six-pound baby, Teigen deserves some relief.
