Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Leigh Raper
Celebrity Beauty
Kim Kardashian Just Dropped Her "Secret Project" With Jaclyn Hill
Leigh Raper
Jul 11, 2017
TV Shows
This Actress Didn't Like How She Was Portrayed & Is Suing Ryan Murphy
Leigh Raper
Jul 1, 2017
Work & Money
This Company May Have The Best Employee Perk: They'll Pay For Your Wedding
Leigh Raper
Jul 1, 2017
Music
Adele Forced To Cancel The Last Two Dates Of Her Epic Tour On Her...
Adele's farewell to touring took an even more devastating turn yesterday when she announced that her final two shows, scheduled for July 1st and 2nd at
by
Leigh Raper
Pop Culture
There Are So Many Possible Meanings To The Names Beyoncé & Jay-Z ...
The news broke that the newest members of the Beyhive, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins, might be named Rumi and Sir. Wait, you say, I thought they were Shawn
by
Leigh Raper
Pop Culture
Move Over Babadook, A Brazilian Alligator Is The Newest LGBTQ Soc...
Pride Month is the official month that keeps on giving and giving when it comes to unlikely, yet awesome, LGBTQ Internet memes. The latest is Cuca, a
by
Leigh Raper
Movies
The First Teaser For
Pitch Perfect 3
Is Taking You Aroun...
The wait for your first official look at Pitch Perfect 3 is over. The teaser trailer for the movie, scheduled for a December 2017 release, is out and it
by
Leigh Raper
Pop Culture
Kendall Jenner Dropped The Biggest Hint About Kylie's Love L...
Kendall Jenner's Instagram is not generally where you go for breaking news in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The jet-setting model who likes to be both in
by
Leigh Raper
Food & Drinks
It's Time To Let Your Tastebuds Know, Pizza Ice Cream Is Off...
Summer is here, and that means it's time for a trip to your local ice cream shop. Even though, let's be honest, there is no need to limit ice cream as a
by
Leigh Raper
Fashion
For Gigi Hadid, Date Night Doesn't Mean A Little Black Dress
Choosing a date night look can be both a paralyzing and exciting experience. Maybe Gigi Hadid has those same feelings, but the supermodel doesn't seem to
by
Leigh Raper
Pop Culture
Which Kardashian Is This Anyway? A Mysterious Photo Has Got The I...
The fact that Kylie Jenner is the new Kim Kardashian West is a well-vetted piece of Internet wisdom. We expect the youngest Jenner to cause some online
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 14 Recap: "Siste...
It's all babies and birthdays for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale. Kim and Khloé are considering surrogacy and Rob is approaching a
by
Leigh Raper
Pop Culture
Here's Colin Jost's Response To Those ScarJo Dating Rumors
Colin Jost is all about the no comment when it comes to the rumors about him and Scarlett Johansson. E! News caught up with the Saturday Night Live cast
by
Leigh Raper
Pop Culture
The Bachelorette
's Two Worst Dudes Are Fighting
In a race to the bottom of the boyfriend barrel, two of the most irritating suitors on The Bachelorette are now in a battle of words. Lucas Yancey and
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Milo Ventimiglia's Favorite Thing To Film On
This Is Us ...
It was hard to watch when Milo Ventimiglia's Jack and Mandy Moore's Rebecca had that no-holes-barred fight during the Season 1 finale of This Is Us. The
by
Leigh Raper
Food News
Some Of You Have Been Mispronouncing Reese's, So Here's...
They are two great tastes that taste great together, but when it comes to naming one of our favorite peanut butter and chocolate treats, are we getting it
by
Leigh Raper
Living
This Bride Organized Her Bridesmaid's Engagement — During He...
Canadians have a reputation of being nice, but one bride is taking it to the next level. Bride Jess Nakrayko helped her best friend's boyfriend propose
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 13 Recap: "Loyal...
This week on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the show addresses the controversy between the Kardashians and Caitlyn Jenner about Jenner's memoir. Kim,
by
Leigh Raper
Beauty
Rihanna Just Dropped Her Brand-New Beauty Instagram Account
Update: After months of fan fake-outs and false alarms, Rihanna finally revealed the Instagram account for her new cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. At press
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 12 Recap: "Decis...
It's New York Fashion Week during this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim and Kourtney are pulling looks for the trip, but Kourtney
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 11 Recap: "Class...
Khloé's absence is conspicuous at the start of this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She's spending all of her time in Cleveland, and
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashian
s Episode 10 Recap: "Famil...
This week's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians picks up just as Kris Jenner laid it down for Scott, asking if he's got uninvited company. It's the
by
Leigh Raper
Celebrity Beauty
This
Scandal
Star Is Speaking Out About Her Psoriasis
Katie Lowes, the actor who plays Quinn Perkins on Scandal, is opening up about her struggles with psoriasis. Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune
by
Leigh Raper
World News
These Photos Of Justin Trudeau Taking His Kid To Work Are Canadia...
Another day, another photo from over the border featuring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that gives us life. On Wednesday, Trudeau had a special
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Lauren Graham Is Down To Do More
Gilmore Girls
(& So Is ...
Lorelai Gilmore has some theories on who might be the father of Rory's baby, at least according to actor Lauren Graham. Graham, who played Lorelai on
by
Leigh Raper
Fashion
The Saga Of The Viral Swimsuit Giveaway Gone Wrong Has A Happy En...
The saga that is the Sunny Co. red swimsuit might finally be coming to an end. What started as a fun Instagram promotion for a small brand but then
by
Leigh Raper
Food News
KFC Is Apparently Where A Ton Of People Go On Mother's Day
If your Mother's Day go-to is a chicken feast brought to you by your local KFC then, rest assured, you are not alone. Mother's Day, it turns out, is the
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 9 Recap: "Family...
This all seems familiar. Oh, right. We're still in Dubai with Kim and Scott for the start of this week's Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After Kim
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 8 Recap: "Guilt ...
The erstwhile romance between Scott and Kourtney is front and center on this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney took a family
by
Leigh Raper
Pop Culture
Ariel Winter Says She Gets Horrible & Dirty DMs From Random Guys
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29's
by
Leigh Raper
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted