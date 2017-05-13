Lorelai Gilmore has some theories on who might be the father of Rory's baby, at least according to actor Lauren Graham. Graham, who played Lorelai on Gilmore Girls for seven broadcast seasons and one Netflix revival, spoke about the maternal mystery during a panel at Netflix's FYSee event in Beverly Hills.
A fan at the panel asked Graham about the father's identity and about the possibility of a return to Stars Hollow via Netflix. "I can address both, and it won't be satisfying," Graham said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In speaking to People at the same event, Graham said, "The first time I read it, I thought it was the wookie." For those of you who might have forgotten, (but seriously, how could you?) during one of the four episodes of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life on Netflix, Rory had a one-night stand with a man wearing a Chewbacca costume. Another possibility for the father would be Rory's college boyfriend, Logan, or even dark horse candidate, Jess.
During the panel, Graham explained that she didn't know who the father was and she purposefully didn't ask. In Year In The Life, Lorelai is surprised by Rory's revelation, and Graham wanted the scene and her acting in it to be as authentic to the surprise as possible. Graham did say that she knows that Amy Sherman-Palladino (the Gilmore Girls creator) and Alexis Bledel discussed it and she knows they have a "truth" between them about the paternity.
As for whether or not the show will be returning with more episodes on Netflix, Graham's response might be unsatisfying for those looking for a definite answer, but it certainly didn't shut the door on spending more time in Luke's Diner. "Would I do it on Netflix again?," she said. "Sure, but there are people that have better objectivity than I with saying what is best for the show." True to character, Graham managed to use a lot of words without giving up too much.
The uncertainty of cliffhangers, of the ending, and any possible second series is good for fans, Graham said.
Easy for her to say, right?
