Over the weekend, Netflix teased some exciting news: there might just be more Gilmore Girls coming our way. After the success of the show's Netflix reboot, there have been whispers of giving fans more. The only person in the planet who is not 100% on board? Milo Ventimiglia.
Ventimiglia, who played Jess Mariano on the show, appeared on Build Series and told The Huffington Post that audiences should just be happy with what they got.
"If you think about it, I was 24 when I signed on to the show, so that’s, like, 16 years ago," he said. "As an actor, you constantly want to evolve."
In fact, he's made a point of taking roles that are wildly different, changing how he looks and who he has to be.
"I don’t know if you guys notice, but every [role] that I play, I change my appearance," he explained. "I changed my appearance every decade on This Is Us. But I’m constantly trying to evolve and grow and I think when you have a show that is so far in the past, like over a decade in the past, to visit it once, hey, it’s a blast ― you see some old friends, jump into the shoes and the leather jacket of an old character."
But he said after that was over, he was ready for This Is Us, and he doesn't know if he's up for going back to the past.
"So, as much as I would love for audiences to have more, it’s also like, guys, just accept what you got and that you got a little bit more, which is awesome," he said. "Not everybody gets that."
He also said that when he had dinner with Gilmore Girls creators Dan and Amy Sherman-Palladino this past week, they didn't talk about Gilmore Girls at all. However, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos told the U.K. press association over the weekend that they were in "preliminary talks."
"We hope [there's more]," he said. "We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that."
