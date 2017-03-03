I'll say it: This season of This Is Us has been traumatizing. From the first few moments of the pilot, the series has succeeded in making me, as well as the rest of America, a weepy disaster. Most of this emotional wreckage is due to the fact that Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) is definitely going to die. (This is not a spoiler. This is a devastatingly true fact.) In the present storyline, which follows the adult Pearson triplets Kevin, Kate, and Randall, Jack Pearson is definitely dead. In fact, we've seen his ashes. But in the past storyline, which follows the Jack and Rebecca Pearson, the patriarch is still very much alive. This means that we, the viewer, have been watching in horror, awaiting the day we lose Jack Pearson.