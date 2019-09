In the episode "Jack Pearson's Son," Toby asks Kate to discuss Jack's death with him, because while he knows how he died, he doesn't know the specifics. Kate completely clams up, even stating that she can't "get the words out." That tracks with her behavior at the Pound Fitness class during her wellness retreat — she literally screams when she thinks about her dad's funeral, indicating that it's something she rarely thinks about. Could the reason for that be because she was the one who found Jack's body?