If you thought the debut season of This Is Us has been an emotional roller coaster, you haven't seen anything yet. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creator Dan Fogelman said that this week's episode will have viewers in all kinds of tears. “The episode is actually really funny,” Fogelman said. “We’ve been dealing with some weighty stuff in the last few — and in episodes to come. So there’s a tone to the episode in general that’s nice." But, he warned, "then it packs a huge emotional wallop and piece of information into it.” Last week's episode was dedicated to the past, specifically focusing on a flashback hours before the triplets were born. This week Fogelman said we'll pick up a decade after the triplets were born with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) throwing three separate birthday parties. Unlike last week, though, we'll get to see the present too, with William (Ron Cephas Jones) having a guy's day out with Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley) spending some quality time with Toby (Chris Sullivan), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) exploring weight loss alternatives beyond gastric bypass surgery. Fogelman teased that this could lead to a love triangle. Sorry, Toby. “Somebody comes into Kate’s life who becomes a little bit of an antagonist, or somebody who could throw a couple of wrinkles into her story line with Toby,” he said. “Romantic-wise — and otherwise.” In case you were wondering, that's not the wallop. Instead, it's the fact that we're going to learn more about Jack's death. Fogelman told EW there is a "piece of information" that will get us closer to knowing how and when Jack died. “People have a lot of questions," Fogelman said. "Not all of them are going to be answered for quite some time, but in terms of starting to put together the peripheral puzzle pieces, one of them takes shape this week.” The show has already been renewed for a second and third seasons, so definitely be prepared to wait a while for the last piece of this puzzle.
Advertisement