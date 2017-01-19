This Is Us Will Finally Address Jack’s Death Next Week

It's been an exciting week for This Is Us. Yesterday, it was announced that the NBC tear-jerker has been renewed for two more seasons. But if you're a fan who's concerned that you won't get the 411 on patriarch Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) death for another two years, take heart: More will be revealed next week. "Next week's episode is a big episode," creator Dan Fogelman revealed during the 2017 TV Critics' Association press tour, according to E! News. "Next week is a big week, and then we have a while to go in the big picture." The show will first address when The Big Three's papa died before revealing how. Professor Plum in the conservatory with a wrench? "Slowly but surely you'll learn when, then much later how, and then you'll see it, but that will take, hopefully, many many episodes," Fogelman teased. Viewers will remember that Jack and daughter Kate watched their beloved Pittsburgh Steelers win the 2006 Super Bowl together, so he presumably died after (or on, knowing this show) February 5, 2006. The Steelers also played in the 2009 Super Bowl, and since there's been no mention of that Super Bowl party, it's likely that Jack had died by then. Ventimiglia, who was told of his character's death after shooting the pilot, added that the Jack-is-dead storyline will have a major impact on Kate (Chrissy Metz). "She has to get back to the reasons, her psychology, you know, what you're seeing in there is this was such a major, major thing and moment for her that years down the line, she is still dealing with the loss of her father," he shared during the TCA panel. "The impact that everybody feels, the kind of ripple from Jack's death is something that's going to be around for a while." Better keep a box of Kleenex near the remote.
