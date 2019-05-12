Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
This Is Us
Entertainment
This Is Us Star Susan Kelechi Watson Is Engaged
by
Tara Edwards
Go ahead and get the tissues ready now.
TV Shows
This Is Us
Teased A Surprise — And Huge — New Cast For Season 4
by
Lydia Wang
Celebrity Beauty
Jennifer Morrison Went Brunette For
This Is Us
— & You Won't Recognize ...
by
Megan Decker
TV Shows
Did
This Is Us
Just Cast The Mother Of Kevin's Child?
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Last Week On This Is Us
TV Shows
This Is Us
Will Return For 3 More Seasons — Meaning Every Question
...
Tanya Edwards
May 12, 2019
TV Shows
A
This Is Us
Star Is Headed To
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kaitlin Reilly
Apr 15, 2019
TV Shows
This Is Us
Just Gave Us Major Season 4 Spoilers: "Everyone Is Not Okay"
Kaitlin Reilly
Mar 25, 2019
TV Shows
The New
This Is Us
Episode Is Totally Different From Any...
NBC's This Is Us loves jumping back and forth through time with flashbacks and glimpses into the future. Since the Pearsons are scattered all across t
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Fans & Stars Rally Around Mandy Moore After Ryan Adams Allegations
Mandy Moore has spoken out after detailing allegations of emotional abuse against ex-husband Ryan Adams in The New York Times. On Instagram, Moore wrote: &
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Are The Pearsons Overstaying Their Television Welcome?
The Pearson kids just reunited with their long-lost uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne), but now, the creative team behind This Is Us has put a ticking clock on th
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Our Favorite
This Is Us
Character Is Getting The Teen Tr...
We've met the Big Three at various stages of their lives, and even got treated to high school flashbacks of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) this season. Now, Th
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
That Tragic
This Is Us
Storyline Was Based On Real Life
If you thought that Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) hospital death following that slow cooker-related fire was the saddest This Is Us had to offer,
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Devastating Reason Jack & Nicky’s Relationship Fell Apart On ...
Much like Riverdale, This Is Us needs a macabre mystery to run. With the cause of Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death solved towards the end of seaso
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
The Most Underrated
This Is Us
Character Is Finally Gett...
The third season of NBC's This Is Us has been particularly unkind to Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson), forcing her to put up with eager beaver poli
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Most Binged Hulu Show Proves Two Million Of Us Love To Cry
This year, content creators released what seemed like an endless supply of TV and streaming shows. Of course, the crazy amount of TV out there didn’t sto
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Trap Glazed: These Are The On Screen Dads That Black Girls Need
Included in the Black TV series and movies we’ve all enjoyed this year, Black dads have been right in the thick of it. In Starz’s smash series Power, G
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
What Really Happened To Nicky On
This Is Us
? Here Are Th...
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Every Clue That Nicky Was Alive The Whole Time On
This Is Us<...
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Who Is The "Her" Everyone On
This Is Us
Is Talking About...
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
This Is Us
Season 3, Episode 9 Recap: "The Beginning Is ...
Never let it be said that This Is Us doesn't know how to do the big episodes, though there is a caveat to that. But “The Beginning Is the End Is
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
Why Tess’
This Is Us
Coming Out Moment Is So Special
Tuesday night’s This Is Us, “Six Thanksgivings,” marked a few landmark events for multiple folks in the Pearson orbit. Back in the 1970s, Jack Pearso
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
This Is Us
Season 3, Episode 8 Recap: "Six Thanksgivings"
Thanksgiving is a big deal for the Pearsons on This Is Us. The show set a high bar in season 1 with “Pilgrim Rick,” the episode with the ill-fa
by
Andrea Reiher
Entertainment
That Heartbreaking
This Is Us
Moment? Thank Mandy Moore ...
This Is Us returned last night for an emotional flashback episode, diving into Jack’s history and his time in Vietnam. But the highlight of the episode w
by
Syd Shaw
TV Shows
We Learned Zoe's Backstory & It's
This Is Us
' Most Devas...
When we first met Zoe (Melanie Liburd) on This Is Us, we heard about her “complicated” history before she even encountered eventual love interest Kevin
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
This Is Us
Season 3, Episode 7 Recap: "Sometimes"
After a brief election night hiatus, This Is Us returned and revisited Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) time in Vietnam after a few episodes have passed sinc
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
No, We Haven't Met The Big Three's Long-Long Sibling On
This ...
If you were to search “This Is Us Sibling” on Twitter right now, you would be met with quite a few feverish theories about the future of the NBC family
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
This Is Us
Season 3, Episode 6 Recap: "Kamsahamnida"
After two really strong episodes, it's only natural that This Is Us would have one that doesn't quite pack the same emotional punch — and that&
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
These Are All The Best
This Is Us
Guest Stars
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
This Is Us
Season 3, Episode 5 Recap: "Toby"
After a contained story last week detailing Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) time in Vietnam and upbringing protecting his little brother and mother from his
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
18 Shocking Facts We Learned About Jack During The
This Is Us...
Tuesday night’s new episode of This Is Us was technically called “Vietnam.” Yet, it could have easily been titled “18.” The number comes up multi
by
Ariana Romero
This Is Us
This Is Us
Season 3, Episode 4 Recap: Milo Ventimiglia A...
After last week's brief set-up where Kevin (Justin Hartley) realized he was in a war movie and didn't know anything about his own father's t
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
This Is Us
Season 3, Episode 3 Recap: "Katie Girls"
The terrific juxtaposition between the past and the present this week is all about mothers — how Rebecca (Mandy Moore) became the mother she is now, how
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
All Your
This Is Us
Zoe Questions, Answered
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
This Is Us
Season 3, Episode 2 Recap: "A Philadelphia St...
With its second season 3 episode, “A Philadelphia Story,” This Is Us continues to start the season off on a quieter note, which is oftentimes w
by
Andrea Reiher
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted