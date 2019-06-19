Did This Is Us Just Cast The Mother Of Kevin's Child?

This Is Us did eventually reveal how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died and the fact that Nicky (Griffin Dunne) didn't die, but that doesn't mean the show is pulling out of the mystery game. One of the biggest questions from season 3 of This Is Us was who Kevin (Justin Hartley) had a baby with in the flash forward after breaking up with Zoe (Melanie Liburd) following his decision to pursue a family. Now, a new casting announcement may have revealed exactly who that person is.
House and Once Upon a Time star Jennifer Morrison is heading to This Is Us in a "substantial" role, reports TVLine. What's more intriguing is that exactly what her role is has yet to be revealed. However, just because the part has yet to be revealed to the masses doesn't mean we can't guess as to whom she may play — and someone with a deep connection to Kevin seems fitting.
In the season 3 finale, we finally catch up to the flash-forward that This Is Us has been teasing throughout much of the season. In the flash-forward, we see that Kevin — who, apparently, becomes insanely rich and successful over a decade or so down the line — has a young son. Though his mother is not seen in the episode, it can be inferred that Kevin probably has a family now, given that his breakup with Zoe was so that he could find someone who would want to do the whole kids thing.
As for Hartley, he was as vague as possible (probably in order to stay spoiler-free and keep his job!) when asked about the whole "who is the mom" storyline.
"As far as the timeline [of when the mother will be revealed], I’ve been told a few different things," Hartley told Entertainment Weekly. "[The writers] know what it is, but I think the “when” — when we find out — they’re deciding. But yeah, it’s pretty compelling. It’s pretty awesome. It comes together in a way where it’s very satisfying for the audience. I also think it makes a lot of sense, and it’s one of those standard This Is Us writer moments where when you see it, you go, 'Why didn’t I see that coming?' But you can't see it until it's in front of your face."
The season 3 finale's flash-forward is clearly teasing events that fans can look forward to seeing in the next season, and Morrison's casting just seems a little too perfect of timing. She and Hartley are about the same age, so it would make a lot of sense for the show to introduce her as a love interest for him in the present day timeline.
Whether that will happen, well, we'll have to wait until at least the September 24 premiere of season 4 to find out.
Refinery29 has reached out to Morrison for comment.
