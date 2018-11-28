When the season 2 finale of This Is Us aired in March 2017, viewers were met with a major tear-jerker. One of the final scenes of "The Wedding," unraveled while Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) gives a speech at Kate's (Chrissy Metz) wedding. As he talks about coming to terms with the fact you can't control the future, we see him aged 10 years sitting across from an adult Tess (Iantha Richardson). They're both sullen and silent. Finally, Randall speaks up and says, "It's time to go see her, Tess." Clearly dreading what's to come, Tess replies, "I'm not ready."
Well, after nine episodes of suspense, we finally know who the "her" Randall and Tess are so worried about is. Season 3's "The Beginning Is The End Is The Beginning" confirms none other than Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) is "her." The Pearson matriarch is seemingly ailing in the hospital and the entire Pearson family is set to visit her.
Keep reading for the full details on This Is Us' big "her" reveal, and what it means for the rest of the Pearson clan.
