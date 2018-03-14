We do, however, see a flash forward during Randall’s speech, which ties back to this. Kate walks into their dark room and tells Toby that the doctors want to see him tomorrow to talk about changing his medicine. He doesn’t look well, but I did notice that he is in a button-down shirt. His mom mentioned that she found him at home, under the covers, in the middle of the work day during his divorce, and this feels similar, minus the divorce. This is This Is Us, though, and this could mean anything.