Chrissy Metz shares the role of Kate on This Is Us with several younger actors who portray the aspiring singer throughout the years. Among these actors is Hannah Zeile, who plays the teen version of the Pearson daughter. Now we know that it's more than just their This Is Us character that connects Metz and Zeile: In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Metz revealed the surprising relationship the star has to the 15-year-old actress who portrays her TV character's counterpart.
Finding a talented young star who looks like adult Kate's teen doppelganger was no easy task, but oddly enough, the actress that This Is Us cast already had a history with Metz.
Prior to scoring her role in American Horror Story: Freak Show, and then her breakout part on This Is Us, Metz worked in talent representation. It was in her former career that she crossed paths with Zeile.
"I actually used to represent [Zeile] when I was an agent," Metz told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's full circle. Life is so crazy. I've been a huge fan of hers for as long as I've known her. I actually didn't know she sang. It was just so perfect. She plays that angsty, sarcastic, funny teenager so well."
Metz explained to THR that the real-life relationship between her and Zeile really helped her performance as adult Kate.
"I just love her as a person. We're friends. I'm so grateful to have that, because so much of the younger Kate informs the adult. We get to play into each other in so many ways, but it's also still her character, her choices. It's so great to see her thrive in this character, and do it with such nuanced and interesting and subtle performances."
Here's hoping for a dream sequence that brings the two Kates together onscreen.
