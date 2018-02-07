When Jack is proven correct, the subsequent conversation feels untethered from reality in a way only This Is Us would try. Jack tells his wife, “You’re going to live forever. That means I’m going to go first … just don’t put me in the ground. Okay? Let me be outside.” This is not how people talk. Instead, it’s a device to connect the past to the reasons why Rebecca spreads some of her late husband’s ashes at the tree from “Super Bowl Sunday.” But that isn’t even necessary, since the tree already holds meaning as the place Rebecca learned she was going to be “okay” and is therefore cemented as Jack’s favorite tree. There’s no need for Jack to unsettlingly also announce he’s going to die before his wife like some kind of goth seer.