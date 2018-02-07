At Jack’s tree, they reminisce a bit. They talk about how he called this his tree, how he was the worst at movies, and how he always seemed to be so sure of what was going to happen; that everything would be okay. Rebecca makes a bit of a speech to her kids, which is very touching. She tells the two boys that neither of them has to be the man of the house. She wants them to keep being teenagers. She also tells Kate that she knows she’s going to blame herself for what happened, but that Jack was a grown man who made a decision. She promises to spend the rest of her life assuring her daughter that it’s not on her, if she has to.